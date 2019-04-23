Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Joseph Dugas, 87, a native of Brusly St. Martin and resident of Belle Rose passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and four daughters. Edwin was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, wood working, working in his barber shop and spending time with his customers. Edwin was a proud Sargent for the Army and he loved his country. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of sixty six years, Mary Jane LeBlanc Dugas; four daughters, Mona D. Simoneaux (Whitney), Melissa D. Marcello (Michael), Patti D. Poirrier and Julie D. Foley (Michael); ten grandchildren, Kiley (Sabrina) Simoneaux, Brooke (Kenny) Boudreaux, Jacy (Chuck) Caballero. Meghan Marcello, Christopher Marcello, Jason (Jessie) Kocke, Brad (Ashley) Kocke, Chelsea (Wes) Diez, Kesley (Mikey) Saurage, Tate and (Kayla) Foley; eighteen great grandchildren, Trey and Kate Simoneaux, Carson Boudreaux, Allexia Landry, Ashton and Allie Caballero, Jaya and Joey Kocke, Brayden Martinez, Owen Dubreuil, Kynlie Kocke, Baby Kocke, Jacee, Mason and Aria Diez, Kaya, Piper and Anniston Saurage; three sisters, Mae D. Dugas, Marie D. Landry and Edith D. Webre and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Dugas; parents, Phillip and Marie Mabile Dugas; three brothers, Pierre, John and Edward Dugas. Visitaiton will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be: Jason Kocke, Kiley Simoneaux, Brad Kocke, Christopher Marcello, Tate Foley and Gary Webre. The family would like to thank Edna Chamberlain, Dr. Keith Landry, and the staff of Southeast LA War Veterans Home, In His Care Hospice and Maxine Williams. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to and Assumption Arc. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019

