Edwin Ulla "Abe" Watts, Sr. passed away Saturday, May 9, just nine days before his ninety-fourth birthday due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashton, sister Gladys, brothers Wendell, Warren, and Vivian, survived by younger brother Carney. He is also survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Jewell Mae Babin Watts. She is currently wheelchair bound but don't worry - she's hell on wheels. Needless to say, we hit the lottery twice with Abe and Jewell Mae with their longevity and lucidity. Surviving children are Ginnie, Pudgy (Lorraine), Chris (Barbara), Suzy (Butch) and Tim (Roberta). He is also survived by his partner in crime Aunt Betty Babin, along with grandchildren Missy (Ray), Grady (Kayeli), Monique (Daniel), Mark (Rhonda), Wyatt (Alicia), Bree(Caleb), Taylor (Bridget) and Warhawk Jessie Leigh Watts, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Abe and Jewell were longtime LSU Baseball season ticket holders and also traveled extensively in their motor home with friends and family. Abe was a World War II Veteran who served in the Navy. He retired from Ormet Alumina after 33 years, where he made relief with longtime friend Poose Bourque on the hot end of area 350. After retiring, Abe spent some enjoyable summers cutting fairways at Sherwood Forest country club, working alongside number four son Lee Gaudin. Abe was an all-state basketball player at Central High School and later engaged in many very, very competitive one-on-one games with his sons. No quarter was asked and -believe me- none was given. He also liked to play cards very, very competitively, I might add. Abe loved to fish, partnering up with neighbor Pee Wee Bourque or his brother Carney, chasing speckled trout well into his eighties before the Parkinson's forced him to quit. He was a fish fryer extraordinaire, always cooking them up on our annual Thanksgiving trips to Cocodrie. Much appreciation to the social director and all my friends on these trips for the way they respected him and bonded with him. It meant a lot to him and still means a lot to us. Finally, whenever Abe saw a beautiful sunset or wonderful outdoor vista, he would always say "Ain't nobody can paint like Jesus" Well, I gotta say- Jesus painted Abe a beautiful and wonderful life. Rest in Peace, old man. Hope you have four of a kind and topwater trout forever. Special thanks to St Joseph Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Abe during his final days. Also, thanks to Ronnie, Marty and Donna for everything y'all have done. Services with Church Funeral Services.

