Edwin Ulla Watts Jr.
1948 - 2020
Edwin Ulla "Pudgy" Watts, Jr., born in Baton Rouge on January 20, 1948, passed away at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Pudgy graduated Gonzales High School in 1965 and worked at Shell Chemical Geismar for 39 years. In his free time, Pudgy enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, as well as LSU football and Zydeco music. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a hands-on, loving grandfather, who cherished his 7 grandchildren. Pudgy is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Bercegeay Watts; daughter, Missy Watts Spruill and husband, Ray; son, Grady Watts and wife, Kayeli; mother, Jewell Mae Watts; grandchildren, Dayton and Sawyer Spruill, Ian Watts, Isabella Bankston, Natalie Bankston, Kuylen Watts, Quiad Watts; siblings, Ginnie Watts, Chris Watts and wife, Barbara, Suzy Watts Brunson and husband, Butch, Tim Watts and wife, Berta; in-laws, Dolores and Leon Laiche, Betty and Craig Poma, Ramona and Bobby Brock. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Ulla Watts, Sr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian will take place at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant at 11 am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Grady Watts, Ian Watts, Ray Spruill, Dayton Spruill, Sawyer Spruill, Tim Watts, and Chris Watts will serve as pallbearers. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Lorraine, Missy, Grady and Family :
Sending my condolences to you along with hugs and prayers. Rest in Peace, Pudgy !
Glenda DeLaune Brignac
Friend
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
