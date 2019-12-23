Edwin William ""Eddie"" Endres passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 54 after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a native of Franklin and a resident of Plaquemine, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his tool shop. Eddie was a millwright by trade and was a former employee of Turner Industries at Exxon. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, December 26th from 9 a.m. until religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Christopher Poston and Rev. Ralph Doiron. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Eddie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara ""Bobbie"" Murry Endres of Plaquemine; one son, Trevor Endres and wife Jennifer of Brusly; one daughter, Olivia Endres Vicknair and husband Joel of Gonzales; grandchildren, Aubrey Claire, Asher Alden and Lily Grace; two sisters, Toni Liner of Centerville and Evie Durand and husband Vic of Zachary; one brother, Milton F. ""Freddie"" Endres Jr. of Baton Rouge. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Milton F. Endres; mother, Charlene Theriot Bergeron; sister, Tammy Allen. Pallbearers will be David Kinberger, Norris Deville, Paul Rioux, Aaron Durand, Robert Liner Jr. and Trevor Endres. Honorary pallbearers will be Linwood Daigle, Joel Vicknair and Victor Durand. Bobbie and her children would like to express a special thanks to Eddie's brother, Freddie, for his constant love, support and presence. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019