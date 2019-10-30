Edwina Cecile "Wina" Patterson

Obituary
Edwina Cecile "Wina" Patterson, age 72, was the only daughter of the late Eddie and Ella Mary Patterson. She departed this life October 24, 2019 at 11:30 pm at The Carpenter House. Wina leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son, Terrance S. Patterson Sr. (Tammy); one daughter, Tracey D. Patterson; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Corel, Kelsea, Taja, Talaila, Daja, Tanihya, Tariah, and Terrance Jr; one brother, Lester Patterson (Debra); two nieces, Danielle and Afi; one nephew, Jahlura. A special lifelong friend, Isaac C. Thomas; and a dedicated family friend whom she loved as a son-in-law, Darren C Tillotson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St., Baton Rouge, LA Friday, November 1, with visitation at 1:00 pm and Mass at 2:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
