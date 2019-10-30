Edwina Cecile "Wina" Patterson, age 72, was the only daughter of the late Eddie and Ella Mary Patterson. She departed this life October 24, 2019 at 11:30 pm at The Carpenter House. Wina leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son, Terrance S. Patterson Sr. (Tammy); one daughter, Tracey D. Patterson; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Corel, Kelsea, Taja, Talaila, Daja, Tanihya, Tariah, and Terrance Jr; one brother, Lester Patterson (Debra); two nieces, Danielle and Afi; one nephew, Jahlura. A special lifelong friend, Isaac C. Thomas; and a dedicated family friend whom she loved as a son-in-law, Darren C Tillotson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St., Baton Rouge, LA Friday, November 1, with visitation at 1:00 pm and Mass at 2:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019