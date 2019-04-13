Edwina Vining Ballard, a resident of Chesbrough passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born May 7, 1934 in Amite and was 84 years of age. She was a member of the 1952 Amite High School Basketball State Champions. She served as Justice of the Peace for 34 years in Ward 4 of Tangipahoa Parish, was a notary for over 50 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Amite. She is survived by her son, Brett Ballard and wife, Angela "Boo Boo" Travis Ballard; 2 grandchildren, Shelbi Lyn Ballard and Braydon Lane Ballard; 2 sisters, Gloria Hood and Virgie Morgan and husband, James; brother, David Vining and wife, Carleen. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Shelton "Shell" Ballard; parents, Edwin and Estelle Vining; brothers and sisters, Jimmy Vining, John Vining, Eddie Vining, Abbie Pasko, Dorothy Vallance, and Juanita Campbell. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Trey Waldrop. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
