Effie Irene Buhler Killcrease, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was 91 years old. Effie retired from the Hammond State School. She enjoyed knitting and doing crossword puzzles. She leaves behind to cherish her memories four daughters, Elva Dee Gatlin and husband Wally, Wanda JoAnne Garrett and husband Troy Sr., Marie Boone, and Susan Harville and husband Kim; two daughter-in-laws, Cookie Killcrease, Sue Killcrease; twenty- four grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday 8am until Celebration of Life Service at 10am, conducted by Rev. Jeff Stanfield. Burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyson Garrett, Troy Garrett Jr., Travis Gatlin, Buford Boone Jr., Braxton Boone and Larry Richard. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Killcrease; parents, Robert and Roberta Buhler; five sons, LeRoy, Preston, Larry, James and Robert Killcrease. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

