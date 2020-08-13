Effie Lee Kerry Everett, 83, of Central, LA passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Effie was born on September 8, 1936, in Natchitoches, LA to Louvenia and Arzene Kerry. Effie was a member of Zoar Baptist Church for 45 years, she was also a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class, whom she loved dearly. Her love for her family and friends was evident in her every action. Cooking and serving others were among her greatest joys. A lifelong fan of her beloved LSU Tigers, she spent many nights in Death Valley and Alex Box Stadiums cheering them on. Effie is survived by her daughters and son-in-law's, Renee Rushing (Jeff), and Rhonda Hutchinson (Barry); son and daughter-in-law, Michael Everett (Tonya); grandchildren, Lauren Compton (Brian), Benjamin Rushing, and Collin Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Brayden Compton and Brooklyn Comptom; dear friend, Lois McMorris; and a host of nieces and nephews. Effie is preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd Everett; father, Arzene Kerry; mother, Louvenia Kerry; great-grandchild, Landen Compton; brothers, Gilmore Kerry, Pete Kerry; and sisters, Wilma Mae Edwards, Maggie Bohannon, and Betty Nettles. Pallbearers will be Barry and Collin Hutchinson, Jeff and Benjamin Rushing, Gerald Kerry, and Taylor Owens. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Kevin Hand. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home. A special thank you and appreciation for mom's longtime caregivers Kalisha James, Nikki Marin, Penny Lockwood, and Liz Arnold. We would also like to thank OLOL Neuro ICU and Clarity Hospice (Kim, Gwen, Jamie) for their amazing care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Zoar Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry Fund at https://www.zoarbaptist.org/giving/
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.