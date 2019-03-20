Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A native and resident of Morganza, La. she passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:35 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 86. She was retired from the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board where she worked as a Lunchroom Technician for 30 plus years. She enjoyed working in the yard taking care of her plants, flowers and cats. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Fremin and husband Sonny, Jan Marchal; sisters, Inez Smith and Adley Roy; brother, E.J. Alleman Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew and wife Abby, Austin and wife Jessica, Julie and fiancé Scooby; great grandchildren, Kaden, Kinsley, Ella, Karson, Matthew, Olivia, Taiden, Shawn, Mason, Jessica and husband Spencer, Bradley and fiancé Christine, April and husband Garrett; great great grandchildren, Bella, Ryder and Stella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John B. Chustz; son, John Preston Chustz; grandson, Jacob Fremin; parents, Evans and Anite Alleman; son-in-law, Randall Marchal. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Fremin, Austin Marchal, Kaden Fremin, Gerard (Bug) Roy, Mike Chustz and Scooby Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Fremin and Stuart Alleman. A special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the excellent care given to our mother. A native and resident of Morganza, La. she passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:35 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 86. She was retired from the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board where she worked as a Lunchroom Technician for 30 plus years. She enjoyed working in the yard taking care of her plants, flowers and cats. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Fremin and husband Sonny, Jan Marchal; sisters, Inez Smith and Adley Roy; brother, E.J. Alleman Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew and wife Abby, Austin and wife Jessica, Julie and fiancé Scooby; great grandchildren, Kaden, Kinsley, Ella, Karson, Matthew, Olivia, Taiden, Shawn, Mason, Jessica and husband Spencer, Bradley and fiancé Christine, April and husband Garrett; great great grandchildren, Bella, Ryder and Stella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John B. Chustz; son, John Preston Chustz; grandson, Jacob Fremin; parents, Evans and Anite Alleman; son-in-law, Randall Marchal. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Fremin, Austin Marchal, Kaden Fremin, Gerard (Bug) Roy, Mike Chustz and Scooby Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Fremin and Stuart Alleman. A special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the excellent care given to our mother. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

(225) 638-7103 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close