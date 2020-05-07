Elaine Dixon LeBlanc, a native of Baton Rouge, was born on December 20, 1940. She passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, due to complications of dementia. "Miss Elaine" lived her life completely devoted to her family, and she passed on her love of reading to her daughters, who are forever grateful for this gift. She was a proud alumna and supporter of St. Joseph's Academy and Louisiana State University (Go Tigers!) She is survived by her loving daughters and their spouses, Suzanne Adams (Christopher); of New Orleans, and Amy St. John (Brian) of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; Hayden, Dean, Evan, and Darby St. John, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 40 years, Edward J. "EJ"; her beloved sister Eleanor Dixon Kleinpeter; her parents Don P. and Thelma Dixon; and an infant grandson, Matthew St. John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy, Hospice of Baton Rouge, or any charity of your choice. The family would also like to thank the staff of Garden View of Jones Creek Road Assisted Living Center, Baton Rouge, for their loving care of our mother over the past several years. There will be a private service held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. Private graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.