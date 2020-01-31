Elaine Francis Burks was born on February 22, 1942. Elaine departed this life on January 22, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving children, Shelia Burks, Deborah Burks, Temika Burks, all of Baton Rouge, La and Darrell Burks of Gonzales, La. Five grandchildren and Three great grandchildren. Visiting at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home in New Roads, La from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday January 31, 2020. Religious service at Zion Traveler Baptist Church 9339 Ravenswood Road, Fordoche, La 70732, 11:00 am, Saturday February 1, 2020.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020