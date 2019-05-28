Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Geisendorff Fields See. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine G. Fields See passed away on May 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge at the age of 92. She was born in Baytown, Texas and graduated from R.E. Lee High School and Baylor University. Teaching school was her profession and she educated children in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, Louisiana, as well as Atlanta, Georgia and the Houston, Texas area. She loved ballroom dancing and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Martin and Ora Geisendorff, brother Martin W. Geisendorff, and sister Loyce G. Hill. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren Fields, Joanna F. Thomas (husband Phil), son Ben J. Fields (California), grandchildren, Scott Thomas (Allain), Jill Thomas and great grandchildren Katherine, Caroline and Camille Thomas. Also survived by nieces Sandy Svobodek, Kim Futrell, Valerie Chueda and nephew, Jeff Geisendorff. Special thanks to Baton Rouge Hospice, neighbor Nicole Skidmore and those who cared for her at Landmark. Memorial service, visitation and reception to be held at Greenoaks Memorial Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening, May 30 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019

