Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Funeral Mass Following Services Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Elaine Gomez Cortelloni passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA, a day after turning 99 years of age, surrounded by her family. Elaine was a native of White Castle, LA, born on September 26, 1920. She was a former resident of Marksville, LA and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She lived a long and fulfilling life, made many friends along the way, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her devoted and caring daughter Kitty C. Maranto and husband, Paul of Baton Rouge; loving sons Rick C. Normand and wife, Elizabeth Williams of Chalmette, LA and Michael E. Cortelloni and wife, Janice Hutton of Many, LA. She is also survived by six grandchildren who all affectionately referred to her as Mimi: Amanda Nelson and husband Derek, Montgomery, LA; Eric Normand and wife, Dr. Virginia Medinilla, New Orleans, LA; Mark Normand, New York City, NY; Drew Maranto, Kacy Maranto and boyfriend, Blye Allen and Kenna Maranto, all of Baton Rouge, LA; six great grandchildren, Kaylee Knowles, Ruston, LA; Jackson, Ashton, and Haiden Nelson, Montgomery, LA; Olivia and Isabella Normand, New Orleans, LA; two brothers, Hewitt Gomez and Ron Gomez and wife Carol Ross, all of Lafayette, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Albeno 'Beno' Cortelloni; one sister, Dorothy Frazee and one brother, Griffin Gomez; her parents Lawrence F. Gomez and the former Anastasie Alleman. Elaine was also widowed in 1949 after losing her first husband Filmore Joseph Normand unexpectedly. Elaine was a 1939 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge and attended business college. After high school, she worked at Kress located in downtown BR. Later, she became the manager of the record department at Sears Roebuck. She also spent several years working for the Veterans Administration. In the early 1950s, she met Albeno Cortelloni, a service member and veteran of the World War II. They married and settled in Baton Rouge where he ran his own successful trucking company. She always enjoyed traveling with friends to various destinations and loved a good bus trip to the casino. An avid shopper, she was known for taking her grandkids to the mall as well as Piccadilly on the weekends when they were younger. In her later years, she resided at Village Woods Retirement Community in Baton Rouge. There, she enjoyed many close friendships and was a member of that community for 22 years. Eventually, she relocated to Lake Sherwood Village Retirement Community. Elaine was known for complementing everyone and working on puzzles daily with other residents. She loved to sing and always enjoyed humming a tune. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am– 10:30 am with a funeral Mass to immediately follow. She will be laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. A reception will follow at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center, in the St. Joseph room. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her long time sitters Ralinda Maddie and Carolyn Burns, the staff at Lake Sherwood Village, the staff at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the health care professionals at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to be made in her name to either Our Lady of Mercy School or Our Lady of Mercy, Traditions for Tomorrow or a . 