Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 Memorial service 7:00 PM Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737

The Lord above met another angel at Heaven's gates. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. She was born in White Castle, LA and resided in Baton Rouge, LA. Before her accident in 2006, she enjoyed traveling with her husband as they sang Gospel and Blue Grass music with friends. She also loved watching her grandchildren play baseball. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until memorial service at 7:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Bill Hawkins. A private burial was held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Dawn Dupree; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Brad Nezat; three sisters, Margaret Kabel, Ann Treigle, and Connie Berry; brother, Vincent Guercio Jr.; six grandsons, Brad Simpson, Chase Templet, Kurt Meliet, Troy Pickens, Victor Picard, and Blake Dupree; five granddaughters, Lauren Simpson, Chelsea Meliet, Amber Pickens, Brayli Templet, and Bayleigh Picard; nine great grandchildren, Braxton Templet, Alexis Meliet, Aubrey Templet, Gunnar Simpson, Kristin Pickens, Cole Simpson, Hudson Templet, Falon Pickens, and Hadley Mae Templet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dupree; mother, Genevieve Guercio; father, Vincent Guercio Sr.; three sisters, Mary Kuhns, Rose Marie Ballow, and Adele Crane; and great grandchild, John Andrew Pickens. A special thanks to Life Source Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

