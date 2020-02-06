Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 11, 1932 in Roseland, Louisiana, Elaine Parker died peacefully at home on February 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 87. She was the valedictorian of the Amite High School class of 1948. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1952 and obtained a Masters of Library Science from LSU in 1954. Elaine was preceded in death by John M. Parker "Sonny", her loving husband of 57 years; her parents, Wilbur Clyde Hendry and Cecil Russell Hendry; an infant sister, Sarah Catherine Hendry; a daughter, Johan Parker Barbre; and a "special" granddaughter, Layne Pollard of Austin, Texas. She is survived by two daughters, Sherri L. Parker of Denham Springs and Kristen Parker Stremlau (Henry) of Houston, Texas; a son, Barrett H. Parker (Leslie) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and a son-in-law, Brian J. Barbre (Judy) of Montgomery, Texas. She had seven grandchildren: Laura Stokes (Kyle) of Houston, Texas; Sarah Deines (Trevor) of Houston, Texas; Meredith, Scott, and Daniel Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Thomas and Elaine Stremlau of Houston, Texas; along with one "special" granddaughter, Lauryn Pollard Walker and children (Harrison and Eloise) of Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by one great-grandchild, Rowan Daniel Stokes of Houston, Texas. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for 63 years and was a charter member of both Alpha Mu Chapter and the Livingston Parish Chapter, Beta Gamma. She served as an English teacher and librarian for several Louisiana schools before becoming the librarian at Denham Springs High School, where she sponsored the Library Club and cosponsored the National Honor Society. She retired from teaching in 1994. An active member of the Denham Springs Church of Christ, she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and also fulfilled her role as an elder's wife. She particularly enjoyed encouraging youth and spent many hours participating at Christian Youth Encampment in DeRidder. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time spent with family, friends, and traveling. The pallbearers are Scott Parker, Daniel Parker, Thomas Stremlau, Kyle Stokes, Trevor Deines and David Fenwick. A visitation will be held at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from noon to 2:00 PM. The funeral, conducted by Bro. Mike Abbott, follows with interment in Amite City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Denham Springs Church of Christ Building Fund at 118 St. Louis Street, Denham Springs, LA 70726. View and sign the guestbook, visit Born March 11, 1932 in Roseland, Louisiana, Elaine Parker died peacefully at home on February 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 87. She was the valedictorian of the Amite High School class of 1948. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1952 and obtained a Masters of Library Science from LSU in 1954. Elaine was preceded in death by John M. Parker "Sonny", her loving husband of 57 years; her parents, Wilbur Clyde Hendry and Cecil Russell Hendry; an infant sister, Sarah Catherine Hendry; a daughter, Johan Parker Barbre; and a "special" granddaughter, Layne Pollard of Austin, Texas. She is survived by two daughters, Sherri L. Parker of Denham Springs and Kristen Parker Stremlau (Henry) of Houston, Texas; a son, Barrett H. Parker (Leslie) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and a son-in-law, Brian J. Barbre (Judy) of Montgomery, Texas. She had seven grandchildren: Laura Stokes (Kyle) of Houston, Texas; Sarah Deines (Trevor) of Houston, Texas; Meredith, Scott, and Daniel Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Thomas and Elaine Stremlau of Houston, Texas; along with one "special" granddaughter, Lauryn Pollard Walker and children (Harrison and Eloise) of Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by one great-grandchild, Rowan Daniel Stokes of Houston, Texas. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for 63 years and was a charter member of both Alpha Mu Chapter and the Livingston Parish Chapter, Beta Gamma. She served as an English teacher and librarian for several Louisiana schools before becoming the librarian at Denham Springs High School, where she sponsored the Library Club and cosponsored the National Honor Society. She retired from teaching in 1994. An active member of the Denham Springs Church of Christ, she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and also fulfilled her role as an elder's wife. She particularly enjoyed encouraging youth and spent many hours participating at Christian Youth Encampment in DeRidder. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time spent with family, friends, and traveling. The pallbearers are Scott Parker, Daniel Parker, Thomas Stremlau, Kyle Stokes, Trevor Deines and David Fenwick. A visitation will be held at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from noon to 2:00 PM. The funeral, conducted by Bro. Mike Abbott, follows with interment in Amite City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Denham Springs Church of Christ Building Fund at 118 St. Louis Street, Denham Springs, LA 70726. View and sign the guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close