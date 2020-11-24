1/1
Elaine Holden Kennedy
1938 - 2020
Elaine Holden Kennedy was born in Poplarville, Mississippi on August 15, 1938. She met the love of her life, Don Kennedy, at Pearl River College, and they married on August 24, 1956. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Alberta Holden, her brother, James Oliver Holden, and her grandson, Nicholas Caffey. Elaine leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Don Kennedy; her son, Greg Kennedy, his wife Hope Smith Kennedy, and their two children, Alex and Ashton and Ashton's wife Alexis Saizan Kennedy; and her daughter, Karen Kennedy Caffey, her husband, Dr. Rex Caffey, and their two children, Evan and Abby Caffey. Elaine also leaves behind three siblings, Faye Wubbenhorst, Farrell Holden, and Elizabeth Stewart. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from Hill Medical Clinic after 23 years of service. She loved being with her friends, helping others, and loved God with all of her heart. Elaine was very active in church all of her life, and was a current member of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Highway on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 8:00 am – 10:00 am. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in memory of her grandson, Nicholas Caffey. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
