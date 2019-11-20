Elaine L. Landry, 76, a native of White Castle and resident of Belle Rose, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always there when we needed her. She cherished her family, especially "Tuesday night family night suppers". Elaine had a passion for working in the yard and planting flowers. Her day lilies and hibiscus were her absolute favorite and she was even a member of the Day Lily Club. Elaine loved to travel with her Zachary Travel Group and to any functions for her grandchildren but, her favorite place to travel was to Disney World. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Maver "Scozzie" Landry; four children, Brett Landry (Sandy), Wayne Landry (Aprilyn), Sonja LeRay (Todd) and Amy Denham (Derek); seven grandchildren, Brittany, Brandi, Trevor, Cami and Colby Landry and Claire and Cole LeRay and one sister, Marian Oldendorf. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Gertrude Freeman Landry. Pallbearers will be: Brett Landry, Wayne Landry, Trevor Landry, Colby Landry, Jeff Oldendorf, Kevin Oldendorf, Jeff Newchurch and Derek Denham. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019