Elaine Leatherman passed away on June 10, 2019 at The Butterfly Wing of the Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was born on May 26,1941 to her beloved parents Willie & Rose Anthony in White Castle, La and was a of resident of Baton Rouge. Elaine had a loving generous spirit, she was a mother, grandmother, caretaker, and friend. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Leatherman, and daughter Rose L Hornsby. She is survived by her son Robert Leatherman (Cynthia), sister Doris Johnson, grandchildren Brittany Hornsby, Brandey Thomas, Robin Fisher, and Robert Fisher. Great grandchildren Kali Cigar, Nylah Cigar, Kyson Thomas, other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held for close family and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 20, 2019

