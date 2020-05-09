On Tuesday, May 6, 2020, Elaine Mann passed away at the age of 91. Elaine was born in McKeesport, PA to Andrew and Emma Motto. She relocated to Baton Rouge with her family in 1968. She was active in the choir at St. Jean Vianney for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Emma and her husband, Fraser William Mann. Left to mourn her loss are her daughter Janis Mann, son Michael, daughter Jeannie Parry (Richard) and her brother Ron Motto of McKeesport, PA. Grandchildren Savannah Brown (Denton), Sarah and Reid Parry, Great- Granddaughter Charleston and was awaiting the birth of ther second Great-Granddaughter this summer. The family will hold a private service in celebration of Elaine's life with an internment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign an online guest book. Special Thank You to the wonderful and caring staff at Old Jefferson Community care and Hospice In His Care for taking care of her during this time. Well done my good and faithful servant. Isaiah 43: But now thus says the Lord: He who created you, He who made you. Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name and you are mine.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.