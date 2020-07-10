Elaine Marie Coleman, of whom was always called Lainey, embraced life in Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Elaine had a heart of gold, an affectionate smile and everyone who knew her loved her. Elaine was a faithful member of Hope Community United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She served on several committees and loved attending church on Sunday mornings. She has now joined in Heaven loved ones who preceeded her in death; (Parents) Mr. and Mrs. Abe Coleman, Sr., (Brothers) Earl Moton and Abe Coleman, Jr., (Nephew) Derrick (Sniper) Williams, Sr., and (Grandson) Joseph Duplessis,Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory of her life and legacy, her Loving Daughters; Dana Gaynell Coleman, Donetra Raquell Coleman and Deshawn Latrell Coleman. (Her Siblings); Mary Bradford, Gladys Figueroa, Jeraldean Williams, Barbara Wheeler, Amos Coleman, Sr., and Nathaniel Coleman, Sr. Her loving Grandchildren; Keyona Coleman, Roshauna Thompson and Joenetra Duplessis. Her loving Great-Grandchildren; Ebony Coleman, Lyric Kinchen and Lain Coleman. Her loving Great-Great Grandchildren; Keymani Coleman, Kaidyn Lenaris, Caely Lenaris and Camilla Thompson. Elaine leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her legacy. Her dearest friends who will miss her, Betty Brown and Gloria Felder. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and protocol Funeral and Burial Services are Private. A Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at a later date. Church Funeral Services and Crematory are in charge of Funeral Arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store