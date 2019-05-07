Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Marie Hymel Troxclair, native of Vacherie and resident of Bayou Goula, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was 84. Elaine was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and baking for her family. She was also an avid reader and puzzle enthusiast. She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Bradford (Millard "Cricket") and Melanie Millet (Raymond); six sons, Doug Troxclair (Jamie), Stan Troxclair Jr., Jody Troxclair (Gerry), Randy Troxclair (Tori), Bryan Troxclair Sr. (Dianne) and Ken Troxclair (Angela); sister, Frances Poirrier; sister in law, Marguerite Troxclair; 18 grandchildren, Kristin Bodin (Brett), Bradley Troxclair (Jennifer), Hope Troxclair, Austin Bradford, Candice Bradford, Chelsea Bradford, Ivan Bradford, Dustin Troxclair (Jessica), Chet Medlock (Courtney), Jordan Millet (Holly), Ashlynn Millet (fiancé, Zach), Kristen Landry, Colby Troxclair (fiancé, Blaise), Kayla Daigle (fiancé, David), Bryan Troxclair Jr. (Randi), Landon Troxclair, Laiken Troxclair, and Lauren Troxclair; and 11 great grandchildren, Reid, Connor, Cameron, Rory, Ryann, Rylee, Marissa, Max, Weston, Calin, and Clyde. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Troxclair Sr.; parents, Dozillia and Marie Waguespack Hymel; sisters and spouses, Yolande and Earl Waguespack, Donald and Marjorie Hymel, Richard and Ann Hymel, Huey "Mike" and Ella Mae Hymel, Russell and Doris Hymel, Marguerite and Paul Bourgeois, Leonie Hymel, Elsie and Noel Zeringue, Irma Marchadie, Rowena and Ray Labat, Geraldine and Lloyd Becnel, and Faye and Paul Troxclair; brother in law, Louis Poirrier, Sr.; and brother and sisters in law and spouses, Emile and Taline Troxclair, Lea and Ogden Guillory, Stella and Thomas Ray, Mamie Troxclair, Lillie Troxclair, Ethel Troxclair, Warren Troxclair, and infants Stelma and Hettie Troxclair. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. We would like to thank the staffs at The Carpenter House and Francois Bend Memory Care Unit for their wonderful and loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capitol Area, www.alzbr.org.

