Elaine Minks Blake passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 86. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a longtime resident of Placerville, CA. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for over 40 years and cherished spending time with her family. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Beth Blake; seven grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Blake; children, Curtis, Thomas and Susan; parents, August and Wincy Minks; sisters, Mildred McKay and Elsie Brown. Visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 25367 Riverton Ave., Denham Springs, LA, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.