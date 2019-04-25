Elaine Minks Blake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Minks Blake.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
25367 Riverton Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
25367 Riverton Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elaine Minks Blake passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 86. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a longtime resident of Placerville, CA. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for over 40 years and cherished spending time with her family. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Beth Blake; seven grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Blake; children, Curtis, Thomas and Susan; parents, August and Wincy Minks; sisters, Mildred McKay and Elsie Brown. Visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 25367 Riverton Ave., Denham Springs, LA, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon