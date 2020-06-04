Elaine N. Sanchez entered into eternal rest on May 24, 2020 at the age of 49. She was a Bartender, Caretaker and Caregiver. Survived by her mother, Bernadette Sanchez Robinson; daughters, Alexandria, Allaina and Allisha Sanchez; sons, Alphonso, Sr. (Ebony) Sanchez and Alonzo Clark; sister, Jonel Robinson; brothers, Keith Robinson, Kenard Robinson and Joe Robinson; grandchildren, Alphonso, Jr., Aurbrie, Kaleyah, Kaliey, Keondre, Peyton, Zoey, Allonzo, Jr., Ellaine, Alijah. Public Viewing Saturday, June 6, 2020 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the visitation. Rev. Ralph Brooks, Jr. officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.