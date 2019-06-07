Elaine passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age of 76. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Elaine dedicated her married life to her husband that she cared for 54 years and her son. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Monday, June 10th, from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Leslie Wilbert. Interment will be in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with her husband of 57 years, Robert Joseph Granger, Sr. Elaine is survived by her son, Robert Granger, Jr. and wife Mary; grandchildren, Chad Granger and wife Katie, and Brennan Granger; great-grandchildren, Ian and Lola Granger; brother, Gene Babin and wife Jeanette. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Sr. and Claire Folse Babin; 6 sisters, infant, Rita, Hazel, Lillian, Ruth Babin, Lucille Pierce, and Leona Bayham; 5 brothers, Dell, Robert, Erwin, Allen, and Stone Babin. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019