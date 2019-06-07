Elaine Rita Babin Granger

Guest Book
  • "Aunt Elaine will be missed. I will miss our talks and the..."
    - Sherry and Glen Babin
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - P M Williams
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elaine passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age of 76. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Elaine dedicated her married life to her husband that she cared for 54 years and her son. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Monday, June 10th, from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Leslie Wilbert. Interment will be in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with her husband of 57 years, Robert Joseph Granger, Sr. Elaine is survived by her son, Robert Granger, Jr. and wife Mary; grandchildren, Chad Granger and wife Katie, and Brennan Granger; great-grandchildren, Ian and Lola Granger; brother, Gene Babin and wife Jeanette. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Sr. and Claire Folse Babin; 6 sisters, infant, Rita, Hazel, Lillian, Ruth Babin, Lucille Pierce, and Leona Bayham; 5 brothers, Dell, Robert, Erwin, Allen, and Stone Babin. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.