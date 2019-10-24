Pastor Elaine Stevenson Clark Cummings, 72, was called home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, October. 18, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. Pastor Cummings was a native of Donaldsonville, La. She was the Pastor of Holy Trinity Christian Church, Baton Rouge, La., and Missionary of the Progressive Missionary Baptist Association. She worked as a Elementary school teacher for over 30 years at various schools; Our Lady of Lords in New Orleans, La, Alsen Elementary, Alsen, La., Crestworth Elementary, Baton Rouge, La, St. Francis Xavier Schools in Baton Rouge, La., and retired from E.B.R. Schools System. She is survived by two daughters, Lateesa (John) Nora, Austin, TX, and Danielle H. Cummings, Baton Rouge, La., three grandchildren, and a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Homegoing Celebration of Life Services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road with Pastor Robert Palmer, Sr., officiating interment will follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until hour of services. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019