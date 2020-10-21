"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day- And not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Elaine Vavasseur Mitchell passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing in the Baton Rouge General, at the age of 89. She was born in Bachelor, grew up in New Roads and was a longtime resident of Port Allen. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, October 24, 9:30 to 10:40 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Jenny Hebert, Port Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Laurie Morse Mitchell, Pride; former son-in-law: Kenneth Hebert, Port Allen; eight grandchildren, Jordan Panepinto and husband Jared, Jacob Hebert, Heather Drye, Alesha Watts and husband Kenny, Hannah Brown and husband Nicholas, Rachel Braford and husband Will, Sarah Mitchell, and Benjamin Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic and Lane Panepinto, Paige Drye, Madison Gainey, Avery and Andrew Watts, Joseph Brown, Charles Brown. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elmer Lee Mitchell "Mitch"; parents, Louis and Amelia Sarazin Vavasseur, two sisters, Della Vavasseur David and Wavie Vavsseur Cline; five brothers, Milton, Kernel, Louis Jr., Herman, Floyd Vavasseur. Pallbearers will be her son and grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge and The Butterfly Wing for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.