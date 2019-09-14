Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Welch. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Welch born in Tullulah, LA September 9, 1947 resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a great and lively woman. Elaine took care of anyone and everyone who needed it and would never be afraid to tell anyone the blunt truth. Full of life and sas, she lived her life as only she could on her terms. Anyone who has met her will profoundly remember her because she was truly one of a kind. Survived by Husband, Charles Welch of Baton Rouge, LA; Daughter, Kirsten Welch of Austin, TX; Grandsons, Spencer Welch of Baton Rouge, LA and Tristan Monroe of Austin, TX; and beloved dog, Boomer of Baton Rouge, LA; Three brothers Eric, Eddie, and Ellis Hopkins and two sisters Evelyn and Ellen; Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Elinor and father, Ernest Hopkins; Sister Tina Hardy Hachey. There will be a Celebration of Life held to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans, LA. Elaine Welch born in Tullulah, LA September 9, 1947 resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a great and lively woman. Elaine took care of anyone and everyone who needed it and would never be afraid to tell anyone the blunt truth. Full of life and sas, she lived her life as only she could on her terms. Anyone who has met her will profoundly remember her because she was truly one of a kind. Survived by Husband, Charles Welch of Baton Rouge, LA; Daughter, Kirsten Welch of Austin, TX; Grandsons, Spencer Welch of Baton Rouge, LA and Tristan Monroe of Austin, TX; and beloved dog, Boomer of Baton Rouge, LA; Three brothers Eric, Eddie, and Ellis Hopkins and two sisters Evelyn and Ellen; Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Elinor and father, Ernest Hopkins; Sister Tina Hardy Hachey. There will be a Celebration of Life held to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close