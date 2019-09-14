Elaine Welch born in Tullulah, LA September 9, 1947 resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a great and lively woman. Elaine took care of anyone and everyone who needed it and would never be afraid to tell anyone the blunt truth. Full of life and sas, she lived her life as only she could on her terms. Anyone who has met her will profoundly remember her because she was truly one of a kind. Survived by Husband, Charles Welch of Baton Rouge, LA; Daughter, Kirsten Welch of Austin, TX; Grandsons, Spencer Welch of Baton Rouge, LA and Tristan Monroe of Austin, TX; and beloved dog, Boomer of Baton Rouge, LA; Three brothers Eric, Eddie, and Ellis Hopkins and two sisters Evelyn and Ellen; Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Elinor and father, Ernest Hopkins; Sister Tina Hardy Hachey. There will be a Celebration of Life held to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019