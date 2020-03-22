Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elba Lugo "Mami Mimi" Fletes. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Prayer, sewing, and spending time with family were the passions of Elba Lugo "Mami Mimi" Fletes, who passed away on March 21, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. She was 94. A mother, grandmother, devoted wife, and an active Catholic Christian lifestyle were her occupations of choice. A dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul and a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for many years, Elba prayed the Rosary every day at home and with family members in her vehicle when traveling. Always a kind word for a friend and stranger alike, Elba moved to the United States from Managua, Nicaragua in 1979 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States with her husband and family in 1988. Elba was born and raised in Granada, Nicaragua before her marriage to Raul Enrique Fletes, M.D., on December 31, 1952. They were married 62 years. She is survived by two sons, Raul (Earline) Fletes, and Bosco (Johanna) Fletes; two daughters, Elba (David) St. Romain, and Lizel (Paul) Varnado; grandchildren, Michael (Carolina), Lauren (Brad), Cristina, Lizel, Katherine, Gabriel and Vanessa; and great grandchildren Tayen, Connor, Ethan, David, Sophia, Daniel; a sister, Myriam Guerrero, and a brother, Edgar Lugo. Elba is preceded in death by her husband, Raul Enrique Fletes, M.D.; her parents, Benjamin and Pastora Lugo; her grandson, Raul (Michelle) Fletes; her brother Benjamin, and her sisters Ruth, Marina and Esperanza. The Funeral was privately held at St. George church Mausoleum on Sunday, March 22, 2020 due to current public health concerns. However, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Elba with family and friends at a later date. The family sincerely thanks Landmark, Baton Rouge General Hospital and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice staff. In Elba's memory please send a donation to St. Vincent DePaul.

