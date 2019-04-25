Elbert J. "Smitty" Smith departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday April 26, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 Williams and Southall Chapel from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019