""Truly, I say to you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise." Luke 23:43. Ray Turner was born May 27, 1928, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann Latham Turner; his two sons, Elbert Ray Turner Jr. and Daniel Murray Turner; his father and mother, Clifton and Addie Mae Turner; and his sisters, Beverly Gayle and Christine Turner. He is survived by two brothers, Glenn Turner and wife Margaret of Nashville, TN and Harold Turner and wife Carolyn of Zachary; three sisters, Gloria Cook, Kathryn Ehrhardt and husband Leon and Genelle Robishaw and husband Paul, all of Houston, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by dear friends, Doris Harper, Garrett Lynch and Penny Cano. Ray was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and a member of various Baptist churches. He was a graduate of LSU and served in the U.S. Navy. Visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. until religious services in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge, https://hospicebr.org/ in memory of E. Ray Turner. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 25, 2019