Eldres Mills, a graduate of Friendship Capitol High, passed away at the age of 19 in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his Mother Shecosta Baker, Father Eldres Longs, Great Grandmother Yvonne Rowe, Grand Parents Ingrid Alexander, Gwendolyn Longs, Frank Bowie, and Willie Johnese Jr., Siblings Tyshekia Mills, Mashayla Bradley, Jamarcus Longs, Tommy Baker, Jr., Malja Gautier, and Deldres Longs, Nephew Kayden Mills, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Viewing Saturday June 20, 2020, 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Bible World Christian 1771 N Lobdell Blvd conducted by Pastor Antroy D. Gavin. Mask required to enter. Interment in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

