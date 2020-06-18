Eldres Mills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eldres's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldres Mills, a graduate of Friendship Capitol High, passed away at the age of 19 in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his Mother Shecosta Baker, Father Eldres Longs, Great Grandmother Yvonne Rowe, Grand Parents Ingrid Alexander, Gwendolyn Longs, Frank Bowie, and Willie Johnese Jr., Siblings Tyshekia Mills, Mashayla Bradley, Jamarcus Longs, Tommy Baker, Jr., Malja Gautier, and Deldres Longs, Nephew Kayden Mills, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Viewing Saturday June 20, 2020, 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Bible World Christian 1771 N Lobdell Blvd conducted by Pastor Antroy D. Gavin. Mask required to enter. Interment in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bible World Christian
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Bible World Christian
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 18, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss.u was a sweet person and, i know u up there smile down on us u will be truly missed!!❤
Vicky Scott
Friend
June 18, 2020
I'm so so sorry u gone! i know your watching over all of us u will be miss.
Chris Gilmore
Friend
June 17, 2020
I'm so sorry your gone! I know your ok up there ,you'll be missed so very much down here!!❤
Nohalani Jones
Friend
June 17, 2020
I still remember the day you were born .I prayed for you then and I continue to pray for your love ones now. I loved you then and I will continue to love you until my home going. You and your beautiful smile and spirit will forever be remain in my heart
I love you til eternity. God bless.
Latisha Ransom
Family
June 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ellanese
Family
June 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I pray God heal your pain. Prayers for you and the family..
Belinda Spears
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved