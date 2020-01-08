Eldridge G. "Chu" Brown (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • - Ms. Cookie
  • "Deepest sympathy to you/your family I will he truly missed "
    - Veronica Thomas
  • "Praying for the family of my neighborhood friend..."
  • "My Condolences to the family. Praying for your strength and..."
    - Frances Handy-Davis
  • "My Deepest Sympathy "
    - Candace Bob-Donaldson
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Obituary
Eldridge G. "Chu" Brown entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 5:03 pm. He was a 50-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:30 am until religious services at 12:30 pm. His memory will forever be cherished by his mother Alma Brown Robinson, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 4 siblings, a host of nieces and nephews, fiancé Bridget Baker McGee, and a devoted friend Alfred Lacey.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
