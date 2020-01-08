Eldridge G. "Chu" Brown entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 5:03 pm. He was a 50-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:30 am until religious services at 12:30 pm. His memory will forever be cherished by his mother Alma Brown Robinson, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 4 siblings, a host of nieces and nephews, fiancé Bridget Baker McGee, and a devoted friend Alfred Lacey.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020