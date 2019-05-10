Eldridge J. Guillory was born September 8, 1937 in Mansura, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away on May 9, 2019 at home at the age of 81. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, uncle, brother and brother-in-law. He worked his entire life as an electrician for CLECO. He was a Boy Scout master, church lecturer and avid volunteer at St. Paul the Apostle Church and School in Mansura, a Knights of Columbus Grand Knight and member, summer baseball league coach and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He lived in service of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa Ducote Guillory. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the light of his life, Erline Lacour Guillory; children, Angela Guillory (Clayton Domingue), Vincent (Melissa) Guillory, Edward (Michelle) Guillory, and Jonas Guillory; eleven grandchildren, Kaily (Derek) Harris, Camille (Kirk) Lane, Justin, Max, Grace, Ali, Noah, Bethany, Matthew, Joseph and Charlie Guillory. Great-grandchildren, Peyton and Greyson Harris and Lucy Lane. Visitation and Mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church, 11-1 pm Visitation and 1 pm Mass, Wednesday, May 15. We will cherish our memories and will always love him dearly and keep him in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Servant House Catholic Charismatic House of Prayer, 117 N. Monroe St., Marksville, LA, 70351.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 15, 2019