Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Baton Rouge, Eleanor Blouin Eberhart died January 20, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in St. Joseph, Louisiana, she shared her childhood with six brothers and two sisters. She went to Bernard Terrace School, graduated from Baton Rouge High School, and attended LSU for two years. Eleanor was a US Army veteran of World War II (WAC-Women's Army Corp) where she worked in an army hospital in preoperative and postoperative care. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard Magellan Church and the St. Gerard Altar Rosary Society. Eleanor and her husband Ebb enjoyed traveling and fishing. They loved spending time at their camp on Belle River. A strong independent woman, Eleanor was devoted to family, friends, and LSU Tigers. Survived by three children; daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Jimmy Hohensee; two sons, Randall Eberhart and partner Betty Engel; Glenn Eberhart and daughter-in-law Cindy; seven grandchildren Boyd and Benjy Halbert, Bernadette Debaillon, Renee Smith, Angella Barras, Curt Eberhart and Heather Gautreau; and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Walter (Ebb) Eberhart; parents Zenon Blouin and Camille Oubre Blouin; six brothers, Cecil, Kenneth, Alton, Selwyn, Bentley, and Hudgens; and two sisters, Juanita Blouin Pecue and Camille Blouin Broussard. Special thanks to Wendy Thompson her caregiver, companion and friend. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:30am until religious services at 12:30pm, conducted by the Rev. Jon Koehler. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. A resident of Baton Rouge, Eleanor Blouin Eberhart died January 20, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in St. Joseph, Louisiana, she shared her childhood with six brothers and two sisters. She went to Bernard Terrace School, graduated from Baton Rouge High School, and attended LSU for two years. Eleanor was a US Army veteran of World War II (WAC-Women's Army Corp) where she worked in an army hospital in preoperative and postoperative care. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard Magellan Church and the St. Gerard Altar Rosary Society. Eleanor and her husband Ebb enjoyed traveling and fishing. They loved spending time at their camp on Belle River. A strong independent woman, Eleanor was devoted to family, friends, and LSU Tigers. Survived by three children; daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Jimmy Hohensee; two sons, Randall Eberhart and partner Betty Engel; Glenn Eberhart and daughter-in-law Cindy; seven grandchildren Boyd and Benjy Halbert, Bernadette Debaillon, Renee Smith, Angella Barras, Curt Eberhart and Heather Gautreau; and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Walter (Ebb) Eberhart; parents Zenon Blouin and Camille Oubre Blouin; six brothers, Cecil, Kenneth, Alton, Selwyn, Bentley, and Hudgens; and two sisters, Juanita Blouin Pecue and Camille Blouin Broussard. Special thanks to Wendy Thompson her caregiver, companion and friend. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:30am until religious services at 12:30pm, conducted by the Rev. Jon Koehler. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close