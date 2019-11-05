Eleanor Brister Wallace, 89 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on March 17, 1930, born to Havie and Belle Brister, in Lincoln County, MS. Eleanor is survived by her son, Brent W. Wallace and wife Linda; daughter, Joan E. Wallace; 2 grandchildren, Brian Ryals and wife Stephanie and Shani Wallace; step granddaughters, Kelly Ryals and husband Jeremy Massey and Susan Rocha; great grandchildren, Paige Ryals, Braxton Ryals, Caden Gettys, Raegan Falcon, and Drew Barber; sister, Gloria Vaughan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Eleanor is preceded in death by her father, Havie Lee Brister; mother, Belle Martin Brister; husband, Robert R. Wallace; and sister, Gwen O'Quin. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Adams United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2201 Brumfield Rd. SW, Summit, Mississippi. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019