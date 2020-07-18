Eleanor Elaine Webb passed peacefully at home on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was 83 years old. Elaine was born in Greensburg, Louisiana, on August 18, 1936 and was the daughter of Robert Maurice and Bertha (Raborn) Webb. At the early age of 7, Elaine was diagnosed with polio and spent many months in the New Orleans Charity Hospital Kenny Unit; however, Elaine did not let polio define her. She went on to graduate from Baton Rouge High School and received her B.A. degree from Southeastern Louisiana College in Business Administration. She furthered her education with a M.Ed., and in 1978, received her Doctorate in Education from Louisiana State University. She taught high school business courses for 7 years. In 1965, she joined the faculty at Nicholls State University where she became the Department Head of the Administrative Services and Vocational Business Education. Elaine went on to serve as the Louisiana State Department of Education Assistant Superintendent where she retired in 1988. Elaine served as a loving caretaker for her parents for many years. She was a member of Cedarcrest Baptist Church. Elaine's house was the refuge for many of her nieces and nephews; all of who were served at least one Coke and a handful of Silver Bells, and an occasional ride on her scooter. Elaine is survived by her sisters, Eva Lois Mashon and Brenda Brocato (John Wayne Brocato), and numerous special nieces and nephews that she loved and doted on. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Myrtie McCoy, Billie Stone, Natalie Lamb McCall, Dianne Caudill, Joanne Larguier; and her brother, Robert M. "Cotton" Webb, Jr. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful and loving care provided by Elaine's caregivers, Pat McCoy and Ileana Bernard. There will be a graveside service held at Greensburg Cemetery, Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.