Eleanor Marjorie Skaggs "Boots", beloved mother, friend and GG, died peacefully on March 21, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Fredrick and Margaret Hartman, and married John Sheil in 1943. They moved to Washington, D.C. where they began a new life and raised three daughters. While in D.C., Eleanor began a career as a secretary for Middle Atlantic Conference. Jack passed away in 1969. In 1982, she married Harold Skaggs and they moved to Baton Rouge after she retired from MAC. There she continued to share life stories and her special brand of humor, "cut a rug" from time to time, and even learned to love Bingo. "Boots" celebrated her 100th birthday March 9, 2020 surrounded by all of her family. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Cauble (James), Kathleen Pecor (Don), and Colleen Cauble (Stephen); and grandchildren, Carrie Hubbard (Shawn), Matthew Cauble (Stacie), Michael Cauble (Lori), Stephanie Stumpf (Michael), Kacie Pecor and Jamie Pecor. She is lovingly known as GG to her great-grandchildren Ethan, Tanner, Raygan, Jaxson, Seth, Owen, Natalie, Daniel, Zelie and Baby Greta. Graveside services will be officiated by Reverend Cleo Milano on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park with adult family only due to the Coronavirus.