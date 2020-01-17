|
|
Eleon Lawrence Sandau, passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 95. He enjoyed gardening, painting, woodworking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Eleon is survived by his children, Paul Sandau and wife Cherris of Baton Rouge, LA, Mary Lewis of Angleton, TX, John Sandau of Atlanta, GA, Clark Sandau of Baton Rouge, LA, and Karilon Kilpatrick of Medina, OH; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. He is preceded in death by his wife, Iris Schmidt Sandau; daughter, Cherry Turner; parents, John and Lydia Sandau; brother, Killian Cletus Sandau; and a granddaughter, Naomi Sandau. He was a veteran of World War II and was part of the occupational force in Japan after the Japanese surrender. He graduated from Sioux Falls (SD) College in 1952 and after graduating from the North American Baptist General Conference Seminary in Sioux Falls spent more than 20 years in the ministry serving churches in Loyal, OK, Randolph, MN, and Mowata, LA. He spent his final 25 working years as a painter for Baton Rouge General Hospital both downtown and the Bluebonnet locations. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm until funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020