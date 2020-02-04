A loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was 70 years old. Elgen was a former deputy with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his soul mate, Robbie Gay Thornton; son, Chad Elgen Thornton and wife Sarah; daughter, Sandra Wolf and husband Jack; brother, LT. Billy Thornton and wife Michelle; two sisters, Vivian Elizabeth Cavalier and husband Lawrence, Juanita Gautreau and husband Butch; brother-in-law, R. G. Rayburn; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 am until Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elgen and Estelle Thornton; two daughters, Melissa Blanco, Frances Ann Taylor and husband Richard; sister, Marie May Rayburn and two granddaughters, Christian Thornton and Amber D. Boone. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020