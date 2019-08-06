Elgie Ard Rhymes of Denham Springs, LA. born February 28, 1931 in Dexter, MS. to William Alvarice and Eliza Ard left for her Heavenly home August 6, 2019. Her life was spent in complete trust and relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Elgie was a member of Southside Baptist Church Denham Springs, LA. and also a proud 50 year member of Eastern Star. Elgie is preceded in death by husband Willie Rhymes Jr. and her parents. She is survived by two sons, William Glyn Rhymes III and wife Carmen of Slaughter, LA. and Gregory Lynn Rhymes and wife Sharon of Petal MS. Elgie is also survived by eight grandchildren Savanna Rhymes, April Young and husband Joshua, Christina Gray and husband Scott, Darrin Magee and wife Beth, Jennifer Smith and husband Kevin, Shannon Wheeler and husband John, Ashley Livnjak and husband Mili, William Glyn Rhymes IV and wife Brooke. She is also survived by 14 precious great-grandchildren. Services conducted by Reverend Don Hoy of Southside Baptist church at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9 am until services at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Angie, LA. in Seal cemetery. Those choosing to make memorial gifts please do so by making donations to Southside Baptist Church, Denham Springs, LA.