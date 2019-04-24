Elijah Khalil Ross entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019 at the age of 24. Survived by his parents, Nicole Ross and Carl Howard; daughter, Margaret Raylen Jacobs; son, Ta'Quari Hitchens; sister, Karlisha Ghoram; brothers, Malcolm Ross, Jabril Ross, Khamal Ross, Tijani Ross, Malaak Ross, Karlos Ghoram and Deamond Curtis. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019