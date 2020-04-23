Elijah "Lige" Tate Travis, Jr., 57, of Kentwood, LA went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020 after an automobile accident. Lige was born to Elijah "Lige" and Marguerite Travis of Kentwood on December 14, 1962 and was surely overjoyed when he met them in heaven. Lige was a former dairy farmer and spent his career in refineries traveling worldwide for his trade as a member of Boilermakers Local 37. He was always a hard worker and looked up to on job sites where he formed many lifelong friendships. In his time off, you would find him spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, or helping others with farm work. Lige is survived by his wife, Margaret Travis, his children Jessica and boyfriend Justin, Marshal and wife Tabetha, Aimee, Lige and their mother Tammy; stepdaughters Brittney Dayberry and husband Kurt, Jennifer Henderson and husband Keven, five grandchildren, Sarah Strickland, Levi Strickland, Kari Travis, Kain Travis, and Gracie Ballard; five step-grandchildren, Brooke, Kelsey, Ella Grace, Emmit, and Elliot; a brother, Tommy Travis; and two sisters, Janet Alessi and Patsy Brumfield. The "roadrunner" is now running blue ticks and finding all the best fishing holes in paradise with his daughter, Gracie Travis; his mother and father, Lige and Marguerite Travis; a brother, Richard Travis; and nephews, Davy Travis and Barrett Black. Due to the covid-19 pandemic the family will have a drive through service at New Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Saturday, April 25 at 10:30 am. Participants are asked to write your names on cards to be dropped into a box or a card will be provided for you. You are asked to please remain in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, buy a kid a fishing pole or take them hunting. Just an hour is precious time when your time is done. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.