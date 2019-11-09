Elijah Williams Sr.

Elijah Williams entered into eternal rest on November 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by his children, Denise Williams of Galveston, TX, Tammy Williams (Rev. Larry) Dixon of Baker, LA, Kerry Willams, Everette (Linda) Williams, Elijah (Michelle) Williams, Jr., Taris Williams and Corey (Stacey) Simms; two sisters; one brother; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Hall Williams. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019
