Elisa (Lee) Galbreath passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 52. She is survived by her mother, Betty Moess Maggiore (Joseph), her life partner, Melanie Burroughs, Aunt Walta Thomas, Aunt Sue Maggiore (Bob), her father Blaise Galbreath, two half sisters, two half brothers, and a host of cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Geoffrey Galbreath. Elisa had a kind and generous heart and a very beautiful soul. She will be sorely missed by all.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020