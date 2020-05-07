Elise Biddle Allen, 62, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at approximately 4:29 pm Monday April 27, 2020 after a long struggle with pelvic pain and bladder cancer. Elise was born in New Orleans, La. on November 16, 1957, the third daughter of Biddle W. Allen Jr. and June Moise Allen. She was a 1975 graduate of Ben Franklin High School in New Orleans. She initially attended LSU in Baton Rouge before returning to New Orleans to finish up her studies in Criminal justice at Loyola University in New Orleans. A chance encounter on the Baton Rouge campus of LSU led to a lifelong romance and life together with Keith R. Gibson. Elise and Keith were inseparable through years of medical school in New Orleans and residency in Santa Barbara, Calif. Returning to Louisiana in 1986, Elise quickly immersed herself into charitable work in Baton Rouge, spending time over the years with VISTA, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (volunteer coordinator), and The Hospice of Baton Rouge (volunteer sitter and volunteer coordinator). She also spent years at Southside Gardens Assisted Living Facility as Activities Coordinator for the residents. Proud of her birthplace, Elise was a New Orleanian wherever she was. She shared a love of travel with Keith visiting all but a few of the states, flying in helicopters and small planes in New England, Hawaii, and Vancover Island. They had the good fortune to visit China (where she walked the Great Wall and cruised the Yantzee River), Brazil (where she walked the beaches of Rio and swam in the Amazon River) and Italy (where she chatted with cardinals in St. Peters and found paradise on the Amalfi Coast). Elise was a lifelong New Orleans Jazz Fest fan. She worked selling ice-cream with her father when a teenager and fell in love with the festival, thru the years often attending every day whether by herself, with Keith or with her many friends and guests from around the country and the world. Later in life, Elise became a riding member of the Krewe of Iris in New Orleans making Mardi Gras season a highlight of the year for her. Elise loved reading and was most happy in her gardens and around her animals. She rescued numerous dogs and cats over the years placing them with friends but keeping many for her and Keith. Her dogs Ambrose and Tigerlily and her cat BB miss her deeply. Elise was a huge sports fan. She was a season ticket holder and attended home and away games involving the LSU Tigers( including two National Championship Football games), and the New Orleans Saints( in attendance for the Super Bowl victory) and enjoyed and proudly supported her brother-in-law Kelly at numerous PGA Golf tournaments around the country. She treasured and nurtured old friendships and never stopped making new ones. She was loved by all who got to know her. Her childhood friends, Pokeeno girls, Iris floatmates, numerous loving friends, volunteer colleagues, extended family and friends in Louisiana, Massachusetts, and California will miss her beautiful soul. Preceded in death by her sister Virginia Allen Paquette. She is survived by sister June and niece Lauren, numerous cousins, sister-in-law Kathy, brothers-in-law Kevin, Kerry, and Kelly, his wife Elizabeth and nieces, Elle and Ava. She was truly loved and will be deeply missed by her soulmate, best friend, travel partner, sidekick, wingman, and love, husband Keith R. Gibson MD. It was Elise's wish that her passing not be mourned with sadness but celebrated with joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to the following: The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, The Hospice of Baton Rouge, or CAWS. The year of the COVID has most of us at home for now but hopefully the time will come soon for memorial celebrations of the life and loves of Elise Biddle Allen in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Santa Barbara, CA.

