Elise Marie King Collins

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Greater New Guide B.C.
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Greater New Guide B.C
Obituary
Elise Marie King Collins entered into eternal rest at Amber Terrance Assisted Living on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was a 76 year old native of Batchelor, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater New Guide B.C. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:30 am until service at 1:30 am conducted by Pastor I. J. Webster; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa Murphy(Eric); five grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Rev. Sam King and Gertrude Handy; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her mother; son; and four siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
