Elizabeth "Marie" Walker passed away on December 26, 2019, She was 77. She was married to the late Albert James Walker, Sr. To this union one son was born, Albert Velton (Heather) Walker. Through their union Marie gained one daughter Julia Ann Walker-White; three sons,the late Michael Walker, Albert James "J. J." Walker, Jr. and Elliot Georgetown. Visitation is Friday January 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine. Religious Service is Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at St. Matthew B C 22910 Warren Street Plaquemine, La. Rev. Nolan C. Carlin, Officiating. Interment at Grace Memorial Park Plaquemine. She is survived by sisters Cecelia Pannia and Catherine (Jackie) Royal; brothers Frank Ellis, Clyde (Angela) Ellis, Sr., Richard (Elaine) Ellis, Rico (Detra) Ellis; in-laws: Betty (Freddie) Collins and Eva Filo Ellis; Godchildren Dionne Grishby and Donovan Barrett, Jr and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020