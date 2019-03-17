Elizabeth Allen Humphries (1920 - 2019)
Elizabeth was born in Denham Springs, LA, October 18, 1920, and passed away in Baton Rouge March 15, 2019, at age 98. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Allen of Denham Springs. She is survived by her son, Hugh Humphries and wife, Kay; her daughter, Hollis Humphries; grandaughters, Melissa Black and her husband, Jason Cannava, and Candace Black; and four great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staffs of St. James Place, Health and Wellness Center, and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
