Elizabeth Ann "BETTY" Nurdin Singleton, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 19, 2019 at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La. Betty was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, La. born August 1, 1928 in Beauregard Town to parents, John and Alice Nurdin. After graduating from Baton Rouge High School, Betty earned a degree from Baton Rouge Business College in 1945. Betty retired from M.O.V. OF Louisiana in 1994. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Glen D. Singleton and granddaughter Christy L. Singleton. Betty is survived by three sons, Glen D. Singleton, Jr., John R. Singleton (Debbie), and Charles R. Singleton (Alicia); grandchildren, Richard, Johnny, Alice, and Randi; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Landon, Tyler, Chloe, Brady and Kate. As a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, downtown Baton Rouge, Betty enjoyed the frequent visits from the church's staff. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Officiated by Rev. Fernie Rivera. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers are John Singleton, Charles Singleton, Richard Singleton, Johnny Singleton, Adrian St. Pierre, and Bruce Chittom. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Betty's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at The Carpenter House. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019